NC State closed out the game with 19 straight points, similar to scoring 16 straight to rally past Florida State 19-17 at home Oct. 8. The Wolfpack had to do both games without redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary , who suffered a season-ending pectoral injury against the Seminoles.

Virginia Tech exploded in the third quarter and NC State dominated the fourth quarter. The Wolfpack rallied from an improbable 21-3 deficit to top Virginia Tech 22-21 at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Offense was expected to be at a premium Thursday night, but that went out the window in the second half.

After falling to Syracuse before the bye week, the quarterback position looked bleak, but the Wolfpack have now found a new light at the end of the tunnel.

NC State freshman quarterback MJ Morris led the way, going 20-of-29 passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns, and the Wolfpack found their quarterback for the rest of the season. He found senior wide receiver Thayer Thomas for 10 catches for 118 yards and two big touchdowns.

“We had a whole different energy coming out of half,” Morris said. “We knew we would never lay down to anybody.

“I don’t know if I feel like a super hero, but I do fell really great right now. I feel like a kid in the candy store. I also feel like I’ve been hit by a freight train out there, my body hurts so bad.”

NC State (6-2) returns to action vs. No. 10-ranked Wake Forest on Nov. 5 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Hokies fell to 2-6 on the season.

“It was a pretty incredible victory, and the way that MJ sparked us and brought us back and made plays,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “It is impressive for a true freshman to do that.

“There are not many teams that could do what we just did. It takes a special group of guys and leadership.”

Doeren evoked how former legendary NC State men’s basketball coach Jim Valvano lived with the motto of never quitting or giving up. Doeren saw that in his team Thursday.

“That is something our team has embraced and our University has embraced,” Doeren said. “That was a pretty special win tonight. For the future for that quarterback, it’s pretty exciting to see what he’s done with really a week and a half of reps.”

Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells and the Hokies got hot in the third quarter. Wells found tight end Dae'Quan Wright for 36 yards to reach the NCSU 25-yard line, and then Wright eventually drew a pass interference penalty on third down. That helped set up Wells keeping the ball and running for a four-yard touchdown, and the Hokies lead 7-3 with 12:51 left in the third quarter.

That opened the door for Wells to open the offense up a little bit. He went deep to wide receiver Kaleb Smith for a 85-yard touchdown, giving the Hokies a 14-3 lead with 9:18 remaining in the third quarter.

NC State had a big blitz, but Wells escaped it and ran for a 20-yard touchdown to give Virginia Tech a 21-3 lead with 4:02 left in the third quarter. Smith had a 50-yard grab to set up the score and the Hokies had all the momentum in the world.

“You have to give the Virginia Tech quarterback credit, he made some big throws in the third quarter,” Doeren said.

NC State finally snapped a touchdown drought of seven quarters. Morris threw a beautiful ball to Thomas for a 35-yard touchdown. Virginia Tech lead shrunk to 21-10 with 1:42 left in the third quarter.

Morris’ hot hand continued in the fourth quarter. Freshman wide receiver Terrell Timmons got a big 43-yard catch to the Virginia Tech seven-yard line. That set up a touchdown pass to a wide-open redshirt junior H-back Trent Pennix. NC State went for two points, but the pass failed, and the Hokies lead was 21-16 with 12:15 left in the game.

The Morris-to-Thomas connection struck again, with a flanker screen to Thomas for an 18-yard touchdown. The Wolfpack’s two-point conversion play failed, but the comeback was complete with a 22-21 lead with 7:38 remaining.

NC State turned to the running game to ice the game, and the Wolfpack celebrated by becoming bowl eligible. The late running was about the only time NC State found room Thursday. Morris’ passing exploits were needed, with the NC State rushing 34 times for 60 yards in the win.

“We had to throw to win, and he [Morris] was more accurate,” Doeren said.

Virginia Tech had 13 penalties and went an abysmal 1 of 11 on third-down conversions for the game.

“There were some really good adjustments I thought our staff made in the second half,” Doeren said.

NC State had the only points in the first half, when senior kicker Christopher Dunn made a 35-yard field goal with five seconds left before halftime. The Wolfpack rotated senior quarterback Jack Chambers and freshman Morris.

NC State’s defense was truly dominant, holding the Hokies to just 46 first-half yards and two first downs.

NC State was forced to play another game without sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and junior defensive end Savion Jackson, who were both out with an injury. The Wolfpack did welcome back redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Carter, senior left guard Chandler Zavala and Pennix.

Senior safety Cyrus Fagan said all week the team had a certain motto they lived by.

“All week we were preaching like, if stuff goes wrong, wrap your arms around your brother and hold them tight,” Fagan said. “I feel that came to life.”