ago football Edit

Freshman Jayden Scott adjusting quickly, battling for carries

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

The battle to be the backup running back behind Duke transfer Jordan Waters could end up intense.

NC State revamped the running back room just as much as it did at the other offensive positions. The Wolfpack started the 2023 season with Jordan Houston, Michael Allen, Delbert Mimms and Kendrick Raphael at tailback. Houston has transferred to James Madison, Allen to UNLV and Mimms to Eastern Michigan.

Raphael was the top rusher among running backs with 67 carries for 309 yards and a touchdown. Enter 6-0, 215-pound Waters, who had 142 carries for 753 yards and an impressive 12 touchdowns in his fifth year at Duke. He’s the ideal bridge running back to whoever emerges as the top back of the future.

