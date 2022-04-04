FORT MILL, S.C. — One event turned freshman defensive end Gus Ritchey into an overnight recruiting sensation.

The Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout attended the freshman All-American Bowl on Dec. 20, and then the buzz became palpable. National champion Georgia offered, along with Michigan, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Washington, Colorado State and Miami (Ohio). He was able to attend Junior Days at NC State, South Carolina at North Carolina.