GARNER — Ekene Ogboko has as much upside as anyone in the class of 2026.

The 6-foot-6, 291-pound left tackle played football and basketball at Durham (N.C.) Riverside, and is now going to attend South Garner (N.C.) High. He already holds scholarship offers from Florida, Virginia Tech, Maryland and Rutgers, among others. He’ll also benefit from the emergence of his junior brother Nnamdi Ogboko, a 6-4, 338-pound class of 2024 nose tackle. As more schools recruit Nnamdi, they’ll learn about Ekene, who already has 10 offers. Some college coaches asked if Ekene was a college transfer during recruiting visits.