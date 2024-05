Freshman defensive back Marquis Bryant is part of the next wave of talented players at Rolesville (N.C.) High.

NC State was able to sign running back Isiah Jones from last year’s team, and both nickel Tamarcus Cooley (Maryland) and wide receiver Noah Rogers (Ohio State) transferred back home to NCSU.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Bryant and sophomore defensive end Zavion Griffin-Haynes were both offered by the Wolfpack on April 24, keeping the recruiting tradition of keeping the top local players home.