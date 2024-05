Clayton (N.C.) High freshman cornerback Akedran Crumel is one of the few class of 2027 prospects that NC State has offered.

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day tight end/defensive end Griff Galloway was the first to receive an offer, followed by Rolesville (N.C.) High cornerback Marquis Bryant and Crumel. The latter two are former teammates on the youth level and friends, and along with Providence Day safety Brennan Drummond are making the secondary a position of recruiting strength in the class of 2027.