Free safety D'Various Surratt building recruiting momentum
Junior D’Various Surratt has emerged as a top "ball hawk" at free safety for Shelby (N.C.) Crest High.
The 6-foot, 165-pound free safety is a natural athlete, and comes from a long line of football players in his family. Surratt is the younger half-brother of star Missouri linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, who went in the third round of the NFL Draft last spring to the Green Bay Packers. Hopper started his college career at Florida and then transferred to Missouri.
