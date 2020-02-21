From 2001-04, Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay was a linebacker at NC State, good enough to play a couple of seasons professionally in arena football. He made 266 tackles in a Wolfpack uniform, including a career-best 105 as a junior. Following his playing days, Aughtry-Lindsay always kept close tabs on the program. He consistently kept in touch with former teammates, made new connections with past players through alumni events and observed up close as he climbed the coaching ladder with stops at nearby schools like Elon (2012-13), Campbell (2015-17) and North Carolina Central (2019).

It was not uncommon to see Aughtry-Lindsay working or scouting a summer camp at NC State while he was an assistant at those schools. Through that, Aughtry-Lindsay realized why having a chance to come back to his alma mater would be a dream come true. “I’ve watched Coach [Dave] Doeren and see how he’s developed his program,” Aughtry-Lindsay said. “It’s always been a place I wanted to be not just because I played here, but I also I believe in the type of person that he is.” Thus when Aughtry-Lindsay was offered the job in January to coach nickels at NC State, he wasted little time in accepting the position. “It’s kind of full circle,” he noted. “The thing is when you play here and you leave and you have the ability to come back and get to a place that gave you so much, you just want to pour yourself into it. I have an opportunity to do that. “It’s a blessing. God has given me this platform to be able to do that, and I’m excited about it.”

Aughtry-Lindsay's lost stop was as defensive coordinator at North Carolina Central. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpacker)