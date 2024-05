GREENSBORO — Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange sophomore wing standout Cole Cloer is excited to play in front of college coaches this weekend.

The first evaluation period is May 17-19, and the 6-foot-7, 190-pound Cloer, who is ranked No. 21 overall in the class of 2026, is back with CP3. Cloer helped CP3 15s win the Nike Peach Jam title and now on the 16s level, the squad has been boosted by Reidsville sophomore power forward Kendre’ Harrison.