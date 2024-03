The ending wasn’t the way Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange High sophomore Cole Cloer wanted it to go, but he went down fighting.

Cloer and Orange High won the conference tournament with a 86-69 victory over Mebane (N.C.) Eastern Alamance High on Feb. 23 at Roxboro (N.C.) Person High. The Panthers ended up falling in the second round at Rocky Mount (N.C.) Northern Nash, with Cloer scoring 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter of a 68-60 loss March 1.