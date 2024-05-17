FORT MILL, S.C. — Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth sophomore lineman Pierre Dean has combined technique and tenacity to impress this spring.

Dean was named the offensive line MVP at the Charlotte Rivals Camp, cementing his status as a four-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 269-pound Dean is currently ranked No. 85 overall in the country in the class of 2026, the No. 5 overall in the state of North Carolina and No. 11 tackle nationally.