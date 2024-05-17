PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
Four-star sophomore OL Pierre Dean having banner offseason
Jacey Zembal
•
TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
FORT MILL, S.C. — Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth sophomore lineman
Pierre Dean has combined technique and tenacity to impress this spring.
Dean was named the offensive line MVP at the Charlotte Rivals Camp, cementing his status as a four-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 269-pound Dean is currently ranked No. 85 overall in the country in the class of 2026, the No. 5 overall in the state of North Carolina and No. 11 tackle nationally.
NC State offered sophomore offensive lineman Pierre Dean of Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth on Jan. 24, 2023. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)
