BERMUDA RUN — Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor junior Shamarius Peterkin has been busy all offseason.

Peterkin is a standout on the football field and Rivals.com ranks him No. 209 overall in the country, No. 5 in the state of North Carolina and No. 32 wide receiver nationally in the class of 2025. Peterkin is also a quality guard and has been busy on the hardwood.