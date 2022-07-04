Four-star senior safety Daemon Fagan picks NC State

Fagan picked the Wolfpack after officially visiting June 3-5 and informed the NCSU coaches June 24. He also considered Ohio State, LSU and Miami (Fla.).

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage senior free safety Daemon Fagan capped his big summer with a verbal commitment to NC State on Monday.

Fagan is ranked No. 202 overall in the country, No. 12 at safety and No. 37 overall in the state of Florida in the class of 2023. He racked up 29 scholarship offers.

Fagan's the second four-star prospect in NC State's class of 2023, and the ninth verbal commitment.

Fagan helped SouthFLExpress win the inaugural 7-on-7 Overtime title in Las Vegas in mid-June. The event was set up by former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Fagan joined Rolesville (N.C.) High senior athlete Tamarcus Cooley in picking the Wolfpack on Monday. NC State has 10 verbal commits.