Junior weakside defensive end Rico Walker is excited to check out colleges for the various Junior Days that are on the horizon.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Walker from Hickory (N.C.) High is one of the most coveted recruits in the region. He has 18 scholarships offers and Rivals.com ranks him the No. 207 overall player in the country, No. 13 weakside defensive end and No. 3 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2023.