Naples (Fla.) High senior running back Kendrick Raphael took some time, even committed to another college, but came around to knowing NC State was the best fit for him Tuesday.

The long-time target officially visited NC State on June 3-5, but then checked out Iowa and verbally committed June 13. He decommitted from the Hawkeyes Sept. 21, and the Wolfpack were considered a major player for the four-star standout, thanks in part to running backs coach Kurt Roper.

NC State, Oregon, BYU and Vanderbilt, emerged for the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder, but the Wolfpack had a built-in pre-existing recruiting relationship. Raphael had unofficially visited NC State on April 15, and also the Louisville at NC State game Oct. 30, 2021. He was offered a few weeks earlier Sept. 27, 2021.

Raphael finished his senior year with 140 carries for 1,731 yard and 22 touchdowns, plus five catches for 30 yards.

He rushed 126 times for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns last year for Naples High per MaxPreps.com.

Raphael is the No. 15 running back nationally and the No. 54 overall player in Florida by Rivals.com in the class of 2023. He has said in the past that he hopes to enroll early.

Raphael is the 15th verbal commit for the Wolfpack, and the second running back, joining Charlotte (N.C.) Christian senior Kyron Jones.