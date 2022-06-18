Four-star RB Daylan Smothers had great trip to NC State
Senior Daylan Smothers has always been the No. 1 running back on NC State's board.
Smothers, who goes by “Hollywood,” officially visited NC State from Thursday-through-Saturday, and came away thoroughly impressed. He had previously went to Oklahoma and has an official visit planned for Florida State next weekend.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news