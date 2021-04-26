Four-star quarterback MJ Morris nearing a decision
Four-star quarterback MJ Morris from Pace Academy in Atlanta, Ga., is getting closer to a decision.
In mid-April, he made visits to NC State and Florida State, the former for an open practice and the latter for its spring game. This past Friday, Morris was at Georgia Tech for its spring game.
“It was a great experience being on a Friday night,” Morris said of the nearby visit to GT. “The atmosphere, the energy of the stadium was crazy. It was a big crowd for a spring game. … Just being there in person is a great experience.”
On May 1, Morris will go to see Nebraska for its spring game.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news