Four-star quarterback MJ Morris from Pace Academy in Atlanta, Ga., is getting closer to a decision.

In mid-April, he made visits to NC State and Florida State, the former for an open practice and the latter for its spring game. This past Friday, Morris was at Georgia Tech for its spring game.

“It was a great experience being on a Friday night,” Morris said of the nearby visit to GT. “The atmosphere, the energy of the stadium was crazy. It was a big crowd for a spring game. … Just being there in person is a great experience.”

On May 1, Morris will go to see Nebraska for its spring game.