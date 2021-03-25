Four-star quarterback Braden Davis from Middletown (Del.) High is not a stranger to NC State.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder has camped there twice, and he also took in a football game during the fall of 2019.

On Thursday afternoon, he was back for his fourth trip to the Raleigh campus, as NC State is one of the schools that Davis acknowledged is recruiting him the hardest. The trip was part of a swing through schools that also saw him check out Duke before he heads out to Georgia Tech and South Carolina.

All the visits are self-guided tours due to the NCAA dead period.

This visit to NC State though was about getting more information he would need to make a final decision.