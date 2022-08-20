Four-star Kevin Concepcion picks NC State over UNC

Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers High senior wide receiver Kevin Concepcion has been prioritized by NC State nearly as much as any prospect in the class of 2023. NC State's efforts paid off with a verbal commitment Saturday from the exciting play-maker. Concepcion officially visited NC State from June 16-18, and had been to town unofficially on June 3-4. Concepcion had also unofficially visited NC State on March 25.

Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers High senior wide receiver Kevin Concepcion picked NC State. (Rivals.com)

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Concepcion attended NC State’s win over Louisville on Oct. 30, and he was offered by the Wolfpack on June 23, 2021, by NCSU wide receivers coach Joker Phillips. Rivals.com ranks Concepcion as the No. 42 wide receiver in the country in the class of 2023, and the No. 9 overall player in the state of North Carolina. He has 22 scholarship offers. Concepcion helped Chambers win the NCHSAA 4A state title against Rolesville (N.C.) High in the spring of 2021. Chambers was aiming for another title this past December, but a downpour came at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, and Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons won 14-2. Cardinal Gibbons plays Chambers to open up the 2022 season Saturday in Rock Hill, S.C.