Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers High senior wide receiver Kevin Concepcion told the NC State coaches he was coming Friday night, then started his season off with a bang Saturday.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Concepcion publicly announced for NC State over North Carolina right before playing his first game Saturday. He helped lead Chambers to a 28-14 revenge victory against Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons on Saturday in Rock Hill, S.C. Cardinal Gibbons had defeated Chambers in a rain-soaked 14-2 win at Carter-Finley Stadium last December.