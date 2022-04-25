BELMONT — Junior right tackle Sullivan Absher has been in a whirlwind of recruiting visits over the last five weeks.

The 6-foot-7, 295-pound Rivals.com four-star prospect from Belmont (N.C.) South Point High unofficially visited NC State on March 25, Clemson on April 9 for its spring game and went to Notre Dame this past weekend. The trips to see the Wolfpack and Tigers have added to a series of past unofficial visits to the school, with both a little over 2 1/2 hours away.