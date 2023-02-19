Four-star junior Paul McNeil picks NC State
NC State has prioritized junior wing Paul McNeil from the beginning of his sophomore year, and he knew the Wolfpack was the place for him.
McNeil became NC State’s first commit for the class of 2024, giving coach Kevin Keatts a strong start. Rivals.com ranks McNeil at No. 38 overall in the country in his class. The 6-foto-6, 170-pounder had officially visited NC State on Feb. 18-19, coinciding the North Carolina game, which the Wolfpack won 77-69.
McNeil was originally offered by NC State on Sept. 25, 2021, and he’s unofficially visited the Wolfpack for various football and basketball events.
McNeil became a top 50 recruit his sophomore year at Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County, and then he established himself with Garner Road 16s, where he played with fellow NCSU junior recruiting target Rakease Passmore of Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy.
McNeil elected to transfer to Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep for his junior year, but returned back to Richmond County before Thanksgiving. He was able to unofficially visit for a NC State basketball game, prior to his official visit.
Richmond County finished the regular season at 23-2, and McNeil entered the NCHSAA 4A playoffs averaging 23.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in 18 contests.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram:
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE