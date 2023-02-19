NC State has prioritized junior wing Paul McNeil from the beginning of his sophomore year, and he knew the Wolfpack was the place for him. McNeil became NC State’s first commit for the class of 2024, giving coach Kevin Keatts a strong start. Rivals.com ranks McNeil at No. 38 overall in the country in his class. The 6-foto-6, 170-pounder had officially visited NC State on Feb. 18-19, coinciding the North Carolina game, which the Wolfpack won 77-69.

Rockinghamn (N.C.) Richmond County junior wing Paul McNeil verbally committed to NC State on Sunday. (Rivals.com)

McNeil was originally offered by NC State on Sept. 25, 2021, and he’s unofficially visited the Wolfpack for various football and basketball events. McNeil became a top 50 recruit his sophomore year at Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County, and then he established himself with Garner Road 16s, where he played with fellow NCSU junior recruiting target Rakease Passmore of Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy. McNeil elected to transfer to Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep for his junior year, but returned back to Richmond County before Thanksgiving. He was able to unofficially visit for a NC State basketball game, prior to his official visit. Richmond County finished the regular season at 23-2, and McNeil entered the NCHSAA 4A playoffs averaging 23.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in 18 contests.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYWNrTWVuc0Ji YWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQYWNrTWVuc0JiYWxsPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ29tbWl0dGVk P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ29tbWl0dGVk PC9hPvCfkLrwn5C6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9BaVNnNWgyd0Nn Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWlTZzVoMndDZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQ MuKaoe+4jyAoQFBhdWxNY25laWxKcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9QYXVsTWNuZWlsSnIvc3RhdHVzLzE2Mjc0NDYzNTY3NjY4Njc0 NTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTksIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==