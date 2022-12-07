NC State added a big piece to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday in four-star big man Isaiah Miranda. Miranda, who ranks 28th nationally in the Rivals150, was the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the 2023 class. Travis Graf has more on what this means for NC State.

WHAT THE WOLFPACK ARE GETTING IN MIRANDA

Miranda stands over 7-feet tall and moves really well all over the court. He’s an elite athlete that can put his head above the rim with ease and is extremely nimble at his size. He has the ability to score around the basket and in the paint and mid-range, but his upside comes from his ability to face up and score from the perimeter. He has a smooth jumper from the outside and is comfortable enough to put the ball on the floor in order to create his own shot or drive to the basket. Miranda's upside, especially offensively, is one of the highest in the senior class.

*****

WHAT’S NEXT FOR NC STATE