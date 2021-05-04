2022 linebacker Beau Atkinson of Leesville High in Raleigh (N.C.) has seen his recruitment go national in the past year, but he’s still quite familiar with the Power Five program in his backyard, NC State.

The 6-6, 238-pounder four-star is ranked No. 15 among linebackers nationally and No. 12 overall in the state of North Carolina in the 2022 class according to Rivals.

NC State was one of his first offers, but his list also includes notables Michigan, Miami, California, Virginia and Minnesota, among others.

The Wolfpacker caught up with Atkinson to get the latest on his recruitment and his interest in NC State.