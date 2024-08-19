PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBYVzlSQ1k2TUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Four-star Camdin Portis carving out own path

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park junior athlete Camdin Portis is getting a taste of the NFL life Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Portis and Myers Park play Charlotte Independence at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Keep Pounding Kickoff Classic. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback is ranked No. 6 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 18 cornerback nationally in the class of 2026.

Myers Park went 7-4 last year and have added Portis to the fold. NC State is also pursuing junior wide receiver Brody Keefe from the Mustangs. Additionally, Myers Park also has four-star junior defensive end Rodney Dunham.

NC State offered Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park junior defensive back Camdin Portis on May 2, 2024.
NC State offered Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park junior defensive back Camdin Portis on May 2, 2024. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
