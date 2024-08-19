Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park junior athlete Camdin Portis is getting a taste of the NFL life Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Portis and Myers Park play Charlotte Independence at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Keep Pounding Kickoff Classic. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback is ranked No. 6 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 18 cornerback nationally in the class of 2026.

Myers Park went 7-4 last year and have added Portis to the fold. NC State is also pursuing junior wide receiver Brody Keefe from the Mustangs. Additionally, Myers Park also has four-star junior defensive end Rodney Dunham.