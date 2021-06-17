Four-star 2022 NC State commit MJ Morris wins Rivals QB Challenge

“Every day since I committed to NC State, I wake up with a smile on my face,” Morris said. “Just being able to have the chance to play under head coach Dave Doeren and offensive coordinator Tim Beck brings a smile to my face every day.”

The Peach State product was the second overall and the first four-star in his class to commit to the Wolfpack.

Morris, a 6-1, 191-pounder from Pace Academy in Atlanta, Ga., is rated a four-star prospect according to Rivals. He is ranked seventh among quarterbacks nationally and 34th overall from the state of Georgia in the 2022 class on the Rivals database.

Following his commitment earlier this month, Morris visited Raleigh during the second weekend of Doeren’s summer camps.

“It was just great,” Morris said. “Coach Beck was teaching me, and I was learning their offense. He was helping me with some stuff in my game. Then just visiting around the campus, it was a great time. It had a great deal, great vibe, my mom and I loved it.

“It was just a great vibe, great personalities all around me. Every coach on that staff, I look forward to being around for the next four to five years.”

Prior to his junior season, Morris attended Carrollton (Ga.) High, where he appeared in multiple contests as a freshman and became the team's every-game starter in his sophomore campaign.

In his freshman season, he completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 466 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 342 yards (11.0 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.

In 2019, his sophomore season, Morris completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,186 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 379 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns.

“It was just the best fit for me,” Morris said of his decision to commit to NC State. “It was a perfect fit. They're going to let me play baseball too, so that was really a big part of it. I have a lot of friends up there. Coach Doeren, he's going to be there for at least five more years. Then you got Coach Beck, a great offensive coordinator that I know is going to develop me and help me reach my dreams of getting to the NFL.”