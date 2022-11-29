Dunn went went 24 of 25 on field goals with a long of 53, and he made all 30 extra points for 102 points scored. He is second in the country with field goals made and second in field-goal percentage (96.0 percent).

NC State was able to land four players on first-team All-ACC, led by senior kicker Christopher Dunn .

The 8-4 Wolfpack also had senior center Grant Gibson, senior left guard Chandler Zavala and sophomore cornerback Aydan White get the coveted first-team honor.

The senior Gibson finished his NC State career with 46 starts in 59 games, including all 10 this past season. He missed the last two two games due to injury. The Wolfpack credited him with allowing two sacks this season and 38 pancakes.

Zavala started all 12 games at left guard. The former Fairmont State transfer bounced back after suffering a season-ending injury after five games in 2021. Going into the UNC game, he had 30 pancakes and allowed half a sack.

White started 11 of 12 games this season and emerged as a quality cornerback. He had 36 tackles, four interceptions, eight passes broken up and three tackles for los. He had a pair of interceptions against Texas Tech, including returning one 84 yards for a touchdown, plus a sack in the win over the Red Raiders.

Junior outside linebacker Drake Thomas helped lead the ACC’s top defense with 90 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks en route to second-team all-league honors.

Senior safety Tanner Ingle joined Thomas on the second team. Fresh off his impressive performance against UNC, he has 73 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and two breakups.

Senior defensive tackle Cory Durden, who first-team All-ACC a year ago, made third team this season. The former Florida State transfer had 23 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss this season.

NC State had five players earn honorable mention with senior wide receiver Thayer Thomas, redshirt sophomore right tackle Timothy McKay, senior middle linebacker Isaiah Moore, redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson and senior nickel Tyler Baker Williams.