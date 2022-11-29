Four NC State players make first-team All-ACC
NC State was able to land four players on first-team All-ACC, led by senior kicker Christopher Dunn.
Dunn went went 24 of 25 on field goals with a long of 53, and he made all 30 extra points for 102 points scored. He is second in the country with field goals made and second in field-goal percentage (96.0 percent).
The 8-4 Wolfpack also had senior center Grant Gibson, senior left guard Chandler Zavala and sophomore cornerback Aydan White get the coveted first-team honor.
The senior Gibson finished his NC State career with 46 starts in 59 games, including all 10 this past season. He missed the last two two games due to injury. The Wolfpack credited him with allowing two sacks this season and 38 pancakes.
Zavala started all 12 games at left guard. The former Fairmont State transfer bounced back after suffering a season-ending injury after five games in 2021. Going into the UNC game, he had 30 pancakes and allowed half a sack.
White started 11 of 12 games this season and emerged as a quality cornerback. He had 36 tackles, four interceptions, eight passes broken up and three tackles for los. He had a pair of interceptions against Texas Tech, including returning one 84 yards for a touchdown, plus a sack in the win over the Red Raiders.
Junior outside linebacker Drake Thomas helped lead the ACC’s top defense with 90 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks en route to second-team all-league honors.
Senior safety Tanner Ingle joined Thomas on the second team. Fresh off his impressive performance against UNC, he has 73 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and two breakups.
Senior defensive tackle Cory Durden, who first-team All-ACC a year ago, made third team this season. The former Florida State transfer had 23 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss this season.
NC State had five players earn honorable mention with senior wide receiver Thayer Thomas, redshirt sophomore right tackle Timothy McKay, senior middle linebacker Isaiah Moore, redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson and senior nickel Tyler Baker Williams.
2022 All-ACC Football Teams
First-Team All-ACC
Offense
QB - Drake Maye, North Carolina, 177
RB - Israel Abanikanda, Pitt, 187
RB - Will Shipley, Clemson, 164
WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 184
WR - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 184
WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 167
TE - Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, 127
AP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 166
OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 159
OT - Graham Barton, Duke, 132
OG - Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 131
OG - Chandler Zavala, NC State, 119 (tie)
OG - Marcus Minor, Pitt, 119 (tie)
C - Grant Gibson, NC State, 132
Defense
DE - Jared Verse, Florida State, 163
DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 112
DT - Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 160
DT - Tyler Davis, Clemson, 116
LB - Cedric Gray, North Carolina, 128
LB - Yasir Abdullah, Louisville, 116
LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 116
CB - Aydan White, NC State, 117
CB - Anthony Johnson, Virginia, 84
S - Kam Kinchens, Miami, 139
S - Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 129
Specialists
PK - Christopher Dunn, NC State, 177
P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 133
SP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 131
•••
Second-Team All-ACC
Offense
QB - Jordan Travis, Florida State, 98
RB - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 140
RB - Trey Benson, Florida State, 137
WR - Jared Wayne, Pitt, 114
WR - Tyler Hudson, Louisville, 109
WR - Johnny Wilson, Florida State, 81
TE - Will Mallory, Miami, 94
AP - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 81
OT - Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 114
OT - Robert Scott, Florida State, 69
OG - Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 88
OG - Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 81
C - Bryan Hudson, Louisville, 57
Defense
DE - K.J. Henry, Clemson, 80
DE - Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, 75
DT - DeWayne Carter, Duke, 95
DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 61
LB - Drake Thomas, NC State, 108
LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 75
LB - Ayinde Eley, Georgia Tech, 70
CB - Fentrell Cypress, Virginia, 69
CB - Storm Duck, North Carolina, 65
S - Tanner Ingle, NC State, 91
S - Erick Hallett II, Pitt, 83
Specialists
PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 86
P - Daniel Sparks, Virginia, 97
SP - M.J. Devonshire, Pitt, 89
•••
Third-Team All-ACC
Offense
QB - Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 82
RB - Henry Parrish, Jr., Miami, 49
RB - Justice Ellison, Wake Forest, 38
WR - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 68
WR - Antoine Green, North Carolina, 56
WR - Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 50
TE - Davis Allen, Clemson, 52
AP - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 64
OT - Matt Goncalves, Pitt, 66
OT - Asim Richards, North Carolina, 62
OG - D'Mitri Emmanuel, Florida State, 57
OG - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 50
C - Will Putnam, Clemson, 51
Defense
DE - Yaya Diaby, Louisville, 65
DE - Keion White, Georgia Tech, 44
DT - Kobie Turner, Wake Forest, 53
DT - Cory Durden, NC State, 44
LB - Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 63
LB - Trenton Simpson, Clemson, 58
LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 55
CB - Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville, 64
CB - Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, 42
S - Darius Joiner, Duke, 63
S - LaMiles Brooks, Georgia Tech, 47
Specialists
PK - James Turner, Louisville, 72
P - Ben Kiernan, North Carolina, 53
SP - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 74
•••
Honorable Mention All-ACC
QB - Riley Leonard, Duke, 22
RB - Treshaun Ward, Florida State, 31
RB - Tiyon Evans, Louisville, 30
WR -Thayer Thomas, NC State, 43
WR - Nate McCollum, Georgia Tech, 37
WR - Kaleb Smith, Virginia Tech, 22
WR - Jahmal Banks, Wake Forest, 21
WR - Antonio Williams, Clemson, 15
TE- Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina, 44
TE - Marshon Ford, Louisville, 27
AP - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 32
AP - Hassan Hall, Georgia Tech, 18
OT - DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest, 38
OT - Renato Brown, Louisville, 32
OT - DJ Scaife, Jr., Miami, 31
OT - Timothy McKay, NC State, 30
OT - Silas Dzansi, Virginia Tech, 21
OG - Walker Parks, Clemson, 48
OG - Marcus Tate, Clemson, 38
OG - Loic Ngassam Nya, Wake Forest, 19
OG - Jalen Rivers, Miami, 16
C - Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 44
C - Corey Gaynor, North Carolina, 26
C - Maurice Smith, Florida State, 25
C - Jacob Monk, Duke, 25
C - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 21
DE - TyJuan Garbutt, Virginia Tech, 38
DE - Akheem Mesidor, Miami, 36
DE - Chico Bennett, Virginia, 35
DE - Jasheen Davis, Wake Forest, 21
DE - Deslin Alexandre, Pitt, 19
DE - Rondell Bothroyd, Wake Forest, 17
DT - Fabien Lovett, Florida State, 36
DT - Leonard Taylor III, Miami, 34
DT - Aaron Faumui, Virginia, 22
DT - Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson, 18
DT - Robert Cooper, Florida State, 17
DT - Chibueze Onwuka, Boston College, 16
DT - Ashton Gillotte, Louisville, 15
LB - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson, 51
LB - Isaiah Moore, NC State, 48
LB - Ryan Smenda, Jr., Wake Forest, 45
LB - Barrett Carter, Clemson, 36
LB - Shaka Heyward, Duke, 34
LB - Payton Wilson, NC State, 25
LB - Dax Hollifield, Virginia Tech, 22
LB - Momo Sanogo, Louisville, 20
LB - Tatum Bethune, Florida State, 19
LB - Power Echols, North Carolina, 17
LB - Marlowe Wax, Syracuse, 16
LB - Vinny DePalma, Boston College, 15
CB - Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 39
CB - Elijah Jones, Boston College, 37
CB - M.J. Devonshire, Pitt, 33
CB - Zamari Walton, Georgia Tech, 27
CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 26
CB - Marquis Williams, Pitt, 26
CB - Sheridan Jones, Clemson, 25
CB - Renardo Green, Florida State, 24
CB - Nate Wiggins, Clemson, 24
CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 23
CB - Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech, 19
CB - Tyler Baker-Williams, NC State, 17
S - Brandon Hill, Pitt, 37
S - Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 34
S - Ja'Had Carter, Syracuse, 33
S - Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College, 25
S - Brandon Johnson, Duke, 22
S - Jalyn Phillips, Clemson, 17
PK - Andres Borregales, Miami, 17
P - Mark Vassett, Louisville, 45
P - Porter Wilson, Duke, 16
SP - Mycah Pittman, Florida State, 59
SP - Tucker Holloway, Virginia Tech, 26
