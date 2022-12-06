Dunn went went 24 of 25 on field goals with a long of 53, and he made all 30 extra points for 102 points scored. He is second in the country with field goals made and second in field-goal percentage (96.0 percent) going into the bowl games. He's also one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award.

Thomas helped lead the ACC’s top defense with 90 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He finished third in the ACC defensive player of the year voting by the ACC media.

Gibson started 46 of the 59 games he played in, but he missed the final two contests of the regular season due to injury this past month. Gibson, who started his NC State career at defensive tackle for two years, allowed two sacks and had 38 pancakes this season.

White started 11 of 12 games this season and had 36 tackles, four interceptions, eight passes broken up and three tackles for los. He had a pair of interceptions and a sack against Texas Tech, including a pick-six for 84 yards.

Zavala started all 12 games at left guard. The former Fairmont State transfer had 30 pancakes and allowed half a sack through the first 11 games of the season.

Ingle had 73 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and two breakups. He came through with a crucial interception in the victory over UNC.

Moore anchored the defense with 71 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and three sacks this season. He had 10 tackles apiece against Wake Forest and Florida State in returning from a season-ending ACL tear in 2021.