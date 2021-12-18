Forward Jarin Stevenson can carry a team, is still improving

Jarin Stevenson, who came in ranked No. 24 in the inaugural 2024 Rivals150, is definitely a young player to watch as he has shown off his versatility and leadership. “I can be a stretch five or stretch four,” Stevenson told Rivals.com. “I can even play the three a little with how I can handle the ball. I can also guard one through five at the high school level and I have a consistent jump shot.” Stevenson is a 6-foot-9 forward at Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth High School. He helped lead his Team United program to the championship game of the 15u EYBL circuit. “It was a blessing to be able to play on a stage like the Peach Jam,” Stevenson said. “It was definitely a fun ride, a great experience going that far. "I have offers from NC State, Wake Forest, and North Carolina. I visited UNC and State. Virginia came to a practice, and no one else has really. I went up to Virginia, too.” ***** 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 2024 Rankings: Top 40 *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

North Carolina: “They want me to continue getting better. They tell me they know that I stand out now, but they want me to still stand out my senior year, even more.” NC State: “Watching them play, I think I fit in pretty well with what they do. I can come in and play multiple positions, anywhere they need me. Wake Forest: “I have not been there yet, visited or anything, so I am still learning about them. Their coaches came by my school for some practices and have been very interested. They have shown my family that.” Virginia: “They value defense up there. Their program has great chemistry, and they focus on bringing each other up.” More on his recruitment: “I am going to look closely at the system, how well I fit into what they do. I am going to look at how much I can improve and hopefully develop into a pro. I will pay attention to how good the community is and also the school’s culture and how I fit in with the players.”

RIVALS' REACTION