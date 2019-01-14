NC State appears to have added a major addition to its football roster.

Former USC linebacker Levi Jones has been added to the official roster on GoPack.com. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder is a junior and presumably will have to sit out next season and would have two years of eligibility remaining after that.

Jones, a product of Westlake High in Austin, Tex., was rated by Rivals.com a four-star recruit, the No. 79 player in the country, the No. 9 outside linebacker nationally and the No. 10 prospect in Texas in the 2017 class.

He chose USC over Florida and Florida State, and then played as a true freshman for the Trojans, notching 15 tackles (nine solo) and a quarterback hurry in 14 games. This past fall, Jones played eight games and posted 13 tackles (10 solo), including three for loss and three pass breakups.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones was USC’s third highest graded defensive player before leaving the team, registering an 85.2 grade in 138 total snaps. Reports are that Jones was dismissed from the squad for unspecified reasons.

Jones is the son of former East Carolina All-American linebacker and 10-year NFL veteran Robert Jones, who was drafted in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys and named the NFC Rookie of the Year in 1992. His two older brothers Cayleb (Texas and Arizona State) and Zay (ECU) also made it to the NFL as receivers.

His uncle is former ECU and NFL quarterback Jeff Blake.