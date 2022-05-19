Former prep superstar Saniya Rivers transferring to NC State

Rivers averaged 2.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.9 minutes per game off the bench for South Carolina, helping the Gamecocks go 35-2 overall and win the national title. She shot 24.5 percent from the field (24 of 98), including 1 of 31 on three-pointers.

South Carolina transfer Saniya Rivers wanted a change of scenery her freshman year, and has elected to transfer to NC State on Thursday.

The 6-foot-1 Rivers had considered the Wolfpack out of high school, and her step-sister Nanna Rivers played for the program from 2000-04. The former Wilmingthon (N.C.) Ashley superstar picked South Carolina over NC State, UConn, Tennessee, Maryland and Notre Dame among others. Rivers picked NC State over North Carolina during her second recruitiment.

Rivers was the No. 3-ranked overall player in the country in the class of 2021 and the National Player of the Year by both Gatorade and USA Today her senior year.

Rivers made the McDonald’s All-American Game and was a standout with the Carolina Flames traveling team in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

Rivers’ time at South Carolina got off to a slow start. She didn’t play in the opener at NC State, but eventually carved out a defensive-minded role off the bench. She played at least 10 minutes in 19 games, including 20 minutes against Louisville in the Final Four contest (three points, four assists). Rivers logged five minutes in the 64-49 win over Connecticut and had a point.

Rivers scored a season-high eight points against Alabama on Feb. 3, and she dished out a career-high five assists in a blowout win over Auburn on Feb. 17.

NC State returns eight players from last year's 32-4 squad, and have added transfers Rivers, River Baldwin (Florida State) and Mimi Collins (Maryland). The Wolfpack have four scholarships remaining.