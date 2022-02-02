Former NC State soccer great Linda Hamilton to HOF

Hamilton had the unique experience of playing her first three years at NC State [1987-89] before finishing up at North Carolina [1990]. She ended up a four-time All-American, four-time All-ACC selection and runner-up for national player of the year over her final three seasons. She won 51 games at NC State and helped lead the 1988 squad to the ACC Championship. Hamilton was also part of the Tar Heels national title in 1990.

Former NC State woman’s soccer player Linda Hamilton was named to the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Sunday, a prestigious honor she was not expecting.

Hamilton also made appearances with the U.S. national team during his college career and made 82 appearances from 1987-95. The U.S. won the World Cup in 1991, and she played in the 1995 World Cup Tournament, getting a bronze medal.

Hamilton is happy to get into the Hall of Fame while still alive she joked.

“I had no idea whatsoever,” said Hamilton on the Hall of Fame. “I didn’t think it was possible. I had been on the veteran ballot for a while. I was a defender, so no matter who I was up against, there are forwards and midfielders who had better stats. I was completely surprised and blown away.”

Excelling in the 9-team ACC wasn’t easy during that time period.

“There was so many fewer teams [than now], so the talented players all migrated to the top teams,” Hamilton said. “It was a battle year-after-year. I won’t get into the debate on who has the best conference today, but back then, without a doubt, the strongest conference in the country was the ACC. It was a blast is what it was.”

The defensive whiz said she always wanted to play at NC State because her older sister Patty [Hamilton] Steinwedell was a star on the Wolfpack tennis squad. She attended Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler High, but there wasn’t high school soccer at that point. She did mostly Olympic Development Program and club soccer.

“I loved Raleigh and the campus and it was one of the best five teams in the nation,” Hamilton said. “It was a great place to be at that time.”

The 52-year-old Hamilton is currently the coach at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, where she’s been since 2015. She also was the head coach at Old Dominion, North Florida and Illinois College.

Hamilton has been proud to watch current NC State coach Tim Santoro turn the program around during his nine years in Raleigh. The Wolfpack have reached the Sweet 16 three times under Santoro. NCSU didn’t get above .500 from 2003-2010.

“I was a little sad in my heart when it was struggling to find its way again after being one of the best regularly,” said Hamilton, the lone NC State player to win ACC Player of the Year. “It’s a great school with a great program and great history. I’m overjoyed.

“I’m really happy that the current players and coaching staff are making a mark again.”

Hamilton played against or with some of the legends of the games. Practicing with forward Michelle Akers, who attended Central Florida, was truly a special situation. Practices proved harder than some games.

“It was Michelle Akers every day in practice,” Hamilton said. “I feel fortunate that I played alongside some of the greatest players to play the game. Can you imagine being the defender and what that means? I was marking them.”

Hamilton’s current players have gotten a good learning lesson on just how good of a defender she was. She’s happy to share this honor with everyone at Southwestern.

“I think they are concerned now that I’ll be impossible to live with,” Hamilton joked. “I think my current and past teams have sort of known I was a good player, but the current team was actually there when the Hall of Fame committee called to let me know. They got to be a part of it and watched. Now, I might have more clout in their eyes.”

Hamilton and the other members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted at a ceremony May 21 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.