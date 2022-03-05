Florida State zips past NC State 89-76

Smith entered the game with 91 three-pointers, which put him behind former Duke sniper J.J. Redick for fourth place for most made by a freshman. Redick had 95 three-pointers made in 33 games in 2002-03.

NC State never led against Florida State on Saturday, leaving the drama to how many three-pointers could freshman wing Terquavion Smith make.

Smith had passed former Georgia Tech star point guard Stephon Marbury and Duke small forward Cameron Reddish against Wake Forest on Wednesday.

Smith came out gunning against Florida State, and when the dust settled, he had 30 points on 5 of 10 three-point shooting. His 96 three-pointers now trails Duke’s Gary Trent (97), Georgia Tech’s Dennis Scott (98) and Virginia’s Curtis Staples (103), going into Tuesday’s game against Clemson at 4:30 p.m. in the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Staples went 103 of 244 on three-pointers in 34 games for Virginia in 1994-95.

“I’m proud of myself, but that is the last thing I’m looking at for the record,” Smith said. “It doesn’t affect me. I’m just worried about the team and that we can push through.”

Smith’s 30 points didn’t make a dent against Florida State, who cruised to a 89-76 win thanks to having a healthier roster. The Wolfpack trailed by at least eight points over the final 22 minutes of the game.

Smith lamented giving up 17 fastbreak points against FSU, which was a key part of the pregame scouting report.

“Anything can happen possibly,” said Smith about the ACC Tournament. “I feel like we have a good chance and everybody is starting 0-0.”

NC State finished last in the ACC with a 11-20 overall mark and 4-16 in the league. It is the first time the Wolfpack has ever lost 20 games in a season, and they won’t be participating in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge next year due to the last-place finish.

“There are going to be 10 teams that go Brooklyn and feel like they have to win the tournament to feel like they have the opportunity to go to the Big Dance,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “We haven’t had the best of seasons, but this is what tournaments are all about.”

Smith has reached at least 30 points for the second time this season, and he’s scored at least 20 points in 13 contests.

“He’s had an outstanding year,” Keatts said. “I’d be lying if I said I expected him to have this kind of year. He’s been special. I’ve said it all along, and I know the [media] has a vote, but other than [Duke freshman Paolo] Banchero, he would be maybe freshman of the year. With as good as he has played, he could be one of the all-conference teams.”

Florida State guards Caleb Mills, a sophomore, and freshman Matthew Cleveland returned to the court, sparking the Seminoles. Mills had a team-high 19 points and FSU featured five players in double figures.

Florida State had 53 points off the bench thanks to Mills, Cleveland and freshman power forward John Butler. Cleveland and Butler had 11 points apiece.

One of the big contrasts in the game came in assists, with the Seminoles getting 21 on 32 made field goals, while the Wolfpack had just six. NC State has had just eight assists over its last 60 minutes of basketball.

“Against these guys, they switch one-through-five, so they screen the angles,” Keatts said. “It forces you to make a one-on-one plays. We are never going to have a lot of assists against a team that switches one-through-five because you don’t have those opportunities.”

Senior forward Jericole Hellems had 21 points and seven rebounds, and went 5 of 9 on three-pointers. Redshirt sophomore point guard Dereon Seabron added 17 points, but only made three shots. The rest of the roster had eight points, and freshman guard Breon Pass missed the contest with an ankle injury. NC State was down to seven healthy scholarship players.

“I thought the three guys that played with so much energy [in the second half], were Terquavion, Jericole and Jaylon Gibson,” Keatts said. “We talked at halftime about guys playing with more energy. We only played seven guys. I thought the second half, we did some really good stuff.”

Florida State still played without injured players Malik Osborne, Cam’Ron Fletcher and Naheem McLeod, but the return of Mills gave the squad some extra juice. The Arden, N.C., native went 7 of 8 from the field for 19 points in just 18 minutes off the bench.