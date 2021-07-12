Columbia (S.C.) Keenan High point guard Jazian Gortman has seen his stock soar in recent months to the point he has reached five-star status with Rivals.com.

He is also rated second nationally at his position in the 2022 class and the No. 13 overall player.

The 6-foot-1 Gortman noted that he has the versatility of a combination guard.

“Personally, I feel like I am the best on-ball defender there is,” Gortman said. “I can get to my spots, I can get my teammates involved, I can pass. I have a lot of energy. That’s what I bring to the game.”

He added that his main area of focus has been improving his jumper and being able to catch and shoot.

NC State would be glad to take his services, and it’s one of the schools that is on him hardest.