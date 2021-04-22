 Five questions for NC State Wolfpack football spring practices revisited
Five questions for NC State spring practices, revisited

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
NC State football was able to get in a complete set of spring practices, capped with the spring game on April 10.

Before spring practices began, we posted five questions. Here's a look to see how they were answered.

How healthy is the team?

NC State Wolfpack football quarterback Devin Leary
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary appeared healthy during the spring game. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

The best news is that redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary looked completely healthy. He completed 12 of 23 passes for 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns with an interception during the spring game and showed no lingering issues with the broken leg suffered in a win over Duke on Oct. 17.

Furthermore, some of the players that were originally listed as out for the spring were able to get back into action for the game: sophomore safety Rakeim Ashford, freshman defensive back Devan Boykin, redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin and junior corner Teshaun Smith.

There were a couple of scares in the scrimmage itself with freshman quarterback Ben Finley and sophomore running back Jordan Houston, but they did not appear to be serious. Finley was able to return, and x-rays were negative on Houston.

All said, it seemed to turn out well for NC State leaving spring. (This is where all Wolfpack fans reading knock on wood.)

Who will be the five best on the offensive line?

