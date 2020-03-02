News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 20:08:40 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Final stats: No. 12 Duke 88, NC State 69

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Click on the picture to view the final box score from Duke's 19-point win in Durham larger.

Final stats from NC State Wolfpack basketball's loss at Duke.
Click on the picture to view it larger.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}