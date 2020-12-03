TheWolfpacker - Final stats: NC State 90, UMass Lowell 59

Final stats: NC State 90, UMass Lowell 59
Here are the final stats from NC State's 90-59 win over UMass-Lowell on Thursday evening to improve to 3-0 overall. The game was played in Uncasville, Conn.
The Wolfpack will be back at the Mohegan Sun on Saturday to play Connecticut for a noon tipoff.
Click on the picture to view the box score larger.
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook