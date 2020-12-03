 TheWolfpacker - Final stats: NC State 90, UMass Lowell 59
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-03 17:34:11 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Final stats: NC State 90, UMass Lowell 59

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the final stats from NC State's 90-59 win over UMass-Lowell on Thursday evening to improve to 3-0 overall. The game was played in Uncasville, Conn.

The Wolfpack will be back at the Mohegan Sun on Saturday to play Connecticut for a noon tipoff.

Click on the picture to view the box score larger.

NC State Wolfpack basketball
Click on the stats to view them larger.

{{ article.author_name }}