NC State dream of having a second double-digit win season will be on hold for another year. Kansas State jumped NC State early and then had a big drive late to put away the Wolfpack 28-19 on Thursday in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla. NC State finishes the season 9-4 and Kansas State improved to 9-4.

NC State senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 164 yards and rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown, but Kansas State won 28-19 on Thursday in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. (USA Today Sports photos)

Final statistics (9:14 p.m.)

KSU will time-crunching drive

Kansas State went on a 15-play, 72-yard drive that took 7:24 off the clock. Freshman quarterback Avery Johnson threw a 11-yard touchdown pass to Jayce Brown and Kansas State put the game away 28-19 with 2:48 remaining. The score came after a punt return touchdown was called back by penalty and a flanker screen score was called by penalty.

Statistics through three quarters (8:21 p.m.)

NC State has own fake punt magic (8:15 p.m.)

NC State doesn't have a big-play offense, but created its own big play by faking a punt to Trent Pennix, who ran 60 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion play didn't work, and Kansas State's lead is cut to 21-19 with 1:50 left in the third quarter.

NC State gets FG to start third quarter

NCSU senior kicker Brayden Narveson made a 49-yard field goal on the first drive of the second half, cutting KSU's lead to 21-13 with 12:51 left in the third quarter.

Halftime statistics (7:21 p.m.)

NC State gets FG to end half (7:21 p.m.)

NC State senior kicker Brayden Narveson hits a 26-yard field goal to end the half, cutting KSU's lead to 21-10.

KSU tacks on points before halftime (7:12 p.m.)

KSU freshman quarterback Avery Johnson runs for a 19-yard score to extend its lead to 21-7 with 55 seconds left in the first half.

NC State gets on the board (6:58 p.m.)

NC State senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong kept the football on a read-option and sprinted 31 yards for the touchdown to cut the KSU lead to 14-7 with 3:22 left in the second quarter. Armstrong has 13 carries for 129 yards.

Fake punt sparks Wildcats score (6:45 p.m.)

DJ Giddens gets his second touchdown of the game with a four-yard run, which was set up by a 30-yard fake punt run, and a 28-yard pass to tight end Garrett Oakley. The score gave KSU a 14-0 lead with 7:29 left in the second quarter.

First quarter statistics (6:30 p.m.)

KSU strikes first (5:57 p.m.)

Kansas State running back DJ Giddens ran for 38 yards on four carries, and then fooled the NC State defense for a 37-yard touchdown with 12:35 left in the first quarter.