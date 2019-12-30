NC State signees Josh Hall and Shakeel Moore of Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep and Nick Farrar of Apex (N.C.) Friendship will all be playing Monday. NCSU junior commit Terquavion Smith of Farmville (N.C.) Central will also be playing and has a combined 48 points through two games.

9:30 a.m.: Wilson Greenfield School at Raleigh Broughton

Greenfield School dropped its first two games against Raleigh Millbrook and Durham Academy. Wake Forest wing signee Dji Bailey and guard Creighton Lebo, the son of former UNC player and college coach Jeff Lebo lead the way. Eighth grader Hampton Evans has also played key minutes and had 12 points against Millbrook.

Guard Julien King had 22 points in a 76-68 loss to Apex Friendship on Saturday. He also scored 15 points in the 72-67 loss to Farmville Central on Thursday.

11 a.m.: Holly Springs vs. Kinston

Only foul trouble has slowed down junior forward Dontrez Styles of Kinston. The NC State target, who Rivals.com ranks No. 78 overall in the country in the class of 2021, had 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 58-53 loss to Hickory Moravian Prep on Thursday. He then had 14 points and 10 rebounds while playing with four fouls for most of the third quarter and all of the fourth in a 61-48 loss to Lincolnton Combine Academy on Saturday.

Holly Springs senior power forward Kaleb Scott, who signed with Georgia State, has been productive in two losses. He had 22 points and five rebounds in a 57-49 loss to Raleigh Word of God on Thursday, and then had 13 points and six boards in a 58-57 loss to Raleigh Leesville Road on Friday.

12:30 p.m.: Durham Academy vs. Apex Friendship

The Nick Farrar Show has been exciting for NC State fans in the event. He scored 35 points on Friday in a 70-64 loss over Hillside (N.J.) The Patrick School. He then followed up with another 35 points in a 76-68 win over Raleigh Broughton on Saturday. He has gone a combined 26 of 39 from the field and 7 of 11 on three-pointers in the two games.

Durham Academy has been playing without star sophomore wing M.J. Rice, who has a minor knee injury. Rice is ranked No. 11 overall in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2022.

2 p.m.: Raleigh Leesville Road vs. Lincolnton Combine Academy

Sophomore point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino had 14 points and seven assists in a 61-48 victory over Kinston on Saturday, and then the No. 17-ranked player verbally committed to Pittsburgh on Sunday. Freshman guard Robert Dillingham has 28 points in his first two games and has established he’s a player to watch for the future. Fellow freshman power forward Mekhi Grant has shown athletic flashes.

Leesville Road played its first game against Jackson (Miss.) Callaway with star junior point guard Carter Whitt on Thursday, but he was ejected during the second half. He subsequently had to miss the miss the next two games, which will include this matchup. Whitt, who is a NC State recruiting target is ranked No. 51 by Rivals.com in the class of 2021.

3:45 p.m.: Jackson (Miss.) Callaway vs. Hickory Moravian Prep

NC State senior signees Josh Hall and Shakeel Moore came oh so close to rallying for a win over Hillcrest Prep on Saturday, but couldn’t finish off the comeback. Hall had 27 points and Moore added 21 in the 69-65 loss. The NC State-bound duo combined for 31 points in a 58-53 win over Kinston last Thursday.

Moore will get the challenge of slowing down Jackson Callaway junior point guard Daeshun Ruffin, who is ranked No. 36 overall in the class of 2021 by Rivals.com. Ruffin had 30 points in a win over Raleigh Leesville Road on Thursday, and then had 27 points, but struggled with his shooting in the 66-63 overtime win against Raleigh Word of God.

5:15 p.m.: Raleigh Millbrook vs. Farmville Central

NC State junior wing commit Terquavion Smith of Farmville Central had a rough first game, but bounced back with a monster second half Saturday against Hillside (N.J.) The Patrick School. He scored 24 of his game-high 30 points in the second half and overtime, but Farmville Central saw its 43-game winning streak snapped 83-76 by The Patrick School. Smith previously shot 6 of 23 from the field for 18 points in a comeback win over Raleigh Broughton in his first game.

Junior power forward William Felton had 16 points and 10 rebounds against Montverde (Fla.) Academy on Saturday, and junior forward Eric van der Heijden added 16 points and three three-pointers in the 82-53 loss. Felton previously had 12 points and 10 boards in a 52-50 win over Wilson Greenfield School on Thursday.

7 p.m.: Montverde (Fla.) Academy vs. Hillside (N.J.) The Patrick School

Montverde steam-rolled Durham Academy 85-43 and hammered Raleigh Millbrook 82-53, but could get tested by The Patrick School. Montverde features nine players who are ranked by Rivals.com in the top 60 of their respective classes. No. 2-ranked senior point guard Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), No. 9-ranked forward Scottie Barnes (Florida State), No. 13-ranked Day'Ron Sharpe (North Carolina) lead the way.

No. 1-ranked junior wing Jonathan Kuminga scored 31 points in a 70-64 win over Apex Friendship, and then had 28 points and 12 boards in the 83-76 overtime win against Farmville Central. Junior power forward Samson Johnson came through with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks against Farmville Central on Saturday.

8:30 p.m.: Raleigh Word of God vs. Phoenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest Prep

Michigan senior verbal commit Isaiah Todd has a tough task going against the size of Hillcrest Prep. Todd made the go-ahead basket in overtime to top Jackson Callaway 66-63, and finished with 18 points and five rebounds.

Hillcrest Prep held off a hard-charging Moravian Prep 69-65 in the semis. UNC-bound wing Puff Johnson hit four three-pointers for 16 points and 7-foot senior center Makur Maker, who is considering jumping to the NBA Draft, had 14 points, nine rebound and a block before fouling out. Hillcrest has six players ranked in the top 50 of their respective classes.