Rock Hill (S.C.) High junior wide receiver Malik Clark is pure speed in the passing game.

Clark finished fifth in the SCHSL AAAAA state championship in the 100-meter dash (10.9 seconds) and was seventh in the 200 (22.0) on May 20. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder was on the map for recruiters, but has started to pick up steam following his junior campaign. Clark is talented enough to do track in college, but wants to concentrate on football.

South Carolina offered Clark on Jan. 12, and the floodgates have opened. NC State followed with an offer from wide receivers coach Joker Phillips on Jan 17.