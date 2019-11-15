News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 11:51:47 -0600') }} football

Expected visitors for NC State vs. Louisville

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Upwards of 70 recruits are expected to be in attendance when NC State football hosts Louisville Saturday evening. Here are a few players of note that are anticipated visitors.

Four-star junior quarterback Jake Rubley is expected to return to Raleigh after camping over the summer.
