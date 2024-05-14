CHARLOTTE — Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley sophomore quarterback Faizon Brandon will forever have his life altered by having a recruiting network rank him No. 1 in the country.

Rivals.com has the 6-foot-4, 191-pound Brandon ranked No. 221 overall, No. 9 overall in the state of North Carolina and No. 14 at quarterback in the class of 2026. However, it is always good to not have group think, and the 247 network named Brandon No. 1 in the country April 24. Brandon has kept things in perspective, but now a different wave of opportunities is coming his way, just due to his new-found fame.