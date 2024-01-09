Smothers officially visited NC State on Dec. 15-17 and the Wolfpack made sure there wasn't another college for him to consider.

Smothers heavily looked at the Wolfpack for about 2 1/2 years at Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers High, and officially visited NCSU last June. He ultimately picked Oklahoma over NC State and Florida State the first time around.

Oklahoma freshman running back Daylan Smothers will use his second chance at NC State.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect was named the running back MVP at the Rivals Camp Series in late March 2023. The 5-foot-11 and 190-pounder was a standout his first three years at Charlotte Chambers High and then transferred to West Charlotte High. However, he was ruled ineligible to play for the Lions by the NCHSAA. He has gained 17 pounds in the last 18 months.

Rivals.com ranked Smothers the No. 15 running back in the country and the No. 6 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2023.

Smothers and Kevin Concepcion were teammates at Chambers High for three years, and often talked of playing college football together.

Chambers won the NCHSAA 4A state title in 2020, but lost 14-2 to Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons in 2021.