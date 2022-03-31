Emeka Emezie will always be part of NC State lore

Emezie will always be a part of NC State lore, catching two touchdowns passes in the final 1:35 of the improbably 34-30 comeback win over North Carolina on Nov. 25. He found himself wide open for a 64-yard touchdown catch to cut the lead to 30-28 with 1:35 left. Following a recovered onside kick, Emezie showed his fancy footwork with a 24-yard touchdown catch with 1:09 seconds left in the game.

Emeka Emezie has always had the gift of being in the right spot at the right time.

The NC State defense did its part against UNC quarterback Sam Howell, who played against Emezie and Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge High in high school.

“A lot of people have seen that game, so it’s cool to be a part of it,” Emezie said.

Emezie reflected back on his journey to get to NC State. He verbally committed to NC State on June 17, 2016, and then he decommitted Sept. 19, before firming up his commitment to the Wolfpack on Oct. 3.

“It has been perfect and I wouldn’t change anything,” Emezie said. “I always wanted to go to Carolina, which is the worst part of all that. I always wanted to go to Carolina for the longest.

“Then I got here, and that was the best thing that happened, was coming here. With life, just stay patient. You might not get it the way you want, but then you wait a few years and see that you are blessed.”

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Emezie didn’t get an invite fo the NFL Combine, so Tuesday’s Pro Day at NC State was his big tryout for scouts. Emezie was appreciative to catch passes from NCSU quarterback Devin Leary once again.

Emezie wasn’t sure what his 40-yard dash times were, but he knows he’s fast enough on the field.

“Some people can run a 4.3, but they can’t play football,” Emezie said. “Some can run a 4.7 and be among the best football players in the world.”

Emezie took advantage of his extra year of college eligibility and finished with 229 receptions for 2,895 yards and 19 touchdowns in 57 games played. He has talked to the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens and trained in California since the college season ended.

“I’m trying to enjoy every day because it is a different lifestyle,” Emezie said. “I just take whatever God gives me as a blessing regardless.

“I know what I’ve done. It’s not like I need an invite or someone to tell me I’ve done well. I am confident in who I am.”

Emezie played with former NC State wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Kelvin Harmon. The latter turned professional a year early and was a sixth-round NFL Draft pick with the Washington Commanders. He caught 30 passes for 365 yards in 2019, but he has battled injuries since.

Meyers turned professional a year early, but didn’t get drafted. He still made the New England Patriots and has gone on to catch 168 passes for 1,954 yards and two touchdowns in three years in the NFL.

“There are a lot of undrafted guys, whatever the case may be, they are good at football,” Emezie said. “I’m a good football player regardless. I try not to look at other people and stay in my own path. I talk to Jakobi all the time.”

Emezie graduated with a degree in sports management at NC State, but he has some thoughts on what he might do in his post-playing career.

“I want to get into coaching, but I’ve always gotten more into mental health,” said Emezie, who loves meditation. “Getting into that with athletes would be huge. I have just fallen in love with mental health.”