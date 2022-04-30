Emeka Emezie finds out NFL future

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Emezie didn’t get an invite fo the NFL Combine, but attended NC State’s Pro Day and caught passes from NCSU quarterback Devin Leary in late March.

Emezie didn't get drafted Saturday, but the Baltimore Ravens signed him following the draft. He'll be joined by NCSU running back Ricky Person Jr. in going to camp.

Emezie took advantage of his extra year of college eligibility and finished with 229 receptions for 2,895 yards and 19 touchdowns in 57 games played. He caught 60 passes for 802 yards and six scores this past season.

Emezie caught two touchdowns passes in the final 1:35 of the improbably 34-30 comeback win over North Carolina on Nov. 25. He found himself wide open for a 64-yard touchdown catch to cut the lead to 30-28 with 1:35 left. Following a recovered onside kick, Emezie showed his fancy footwork with a 24-yard touchdown catch with 1:09 seconds left in the game.

Emezie follows the path of former NC State wide receiver teammates Jakobi Meyers and Kelvin Harmon. The latter turned professional a year early and was a sixth-round NFL Draft pick with the Washington Commanders. He caught 30 passes for 365 yards in 2019, but he has battled injuries since.

Meyers turned professional a year early, but didn’t get drafted. He still made the New England Patriots and has gone on to catch 168 passes for 1,954 yards and two touchdowns in three years in the NFL.