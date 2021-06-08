Elissa Cunane and Jakia Brown-Turner make Team USA roster for 2021 AmeriCup

The top four teams in the AmeriCup will move on to one of four qualifying tournaments across the globe with a chance to earn one of 12 spots in the 2022 FIBA World Cup.

The team will depart to San Juan, Puerto Rico Monday to compete against nine different nations in the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup, which is set for June 11-19.

The Wolfpack duo earned their spots on the roster after multiple cuts, including one final week of training camp with some of the nation's top college players.

NC State women's basketball junior center Elissa Cunane and sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner made Team USA's official 12-player roster for the 2021 AmeriCup.

NC State had an incredibly fruitful 2020-21 campaign under head coach Wes Moore in his eighth season with the program.

The Wolfpack won the 2021 ACC Tournament, claiming conference tournament titles in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history. The Pack also earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, marking a program first.

Cunane was State's leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. She was a unanimous first-team All-ACC selection and consensus All-American honoree, earning first-team honors from ESPN.

Brown-Turner started in all 25 contests and averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. She was also a consensus first-team All-ACC selection and earned an All-American honorable mention from the Associated Press (AP).

Cunane and Brow-Turner aren't the only Wolfpack players representing their country on the hardcourt this summer.

Incoming Rutgers transfer, freshman guard Diamond Johnson, will also wear the red, white and blue.

Johnson, who was second-team All-Big Ten after averaging 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game in her freshman campaign for the Scarlet Knights, was selected to the 2021 USA Basketball Women's U19 World Cup Team last month.

Considering 25 percent of NC State's roster will be competing for Team USA this summer, it's likely a safe assumption that the Wolfpack will once again be the ACC favorites in 2021-22 with an opportunity to continue building on the recent success Moore had brought to the program.