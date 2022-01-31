Eighth-grader Latrell Allmond emerging on varsity level

Allmond is about 6-foot-7 already and reclassed into the class of 2026 while playing varsity basketball at Southern Pines (N.C.) The O’Neal School. The school has been around for 50 years but having a high major basketball prospect at such a young age is new ground.

BURLINGTON — Latrell Allmond isn’t a house-hold recruiting name right now, but he will be.

Allmond showcased his inside-outside game with 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 54-44 win at Burlington Christian Academy on Friday. He hit a pair of three-pointers, and then showed his impressive bounce with two dunks. He even blocked two shots for good measure, and had a feel for passing out of the post.

Allmond might be Southern Pines’ secret for a few more months, but when he plays with the Team Loaded NC organization, he’ll create big buzz among college coaches and recruiting gurus.

O’Neal coach Jeff Haarlow coached on the college level in Georgia and has enjoyed working with Allmond. The Falcons are 11-7.

“We start a freshman and an eighth grader but also two seniors,” Haarlow said. “We have great leadership from our seniors and our freshman and eighth grader are more mature than normal.

“It has been a lot of fun with them right now and we are competing hard.”

College coaches haven’t found their way to O’Neal School yet, but that is just a matter of time if the group stays intact.

“In August, we knew he [Allmond] would enroll,” Haarlow said. “It was obviously a blessing and it will help our program go in the right trajectory.”

Haarlow said you try and treat everyone fair on the team, but the team has embraced having a special player.

“He is still young, so you have to be a little bit reserved, but you also need to be very honest with him,” Haarlow said. “He handles coaching great.

“O’Neal has not had anybody with his talent [in the past]. I coached in college for 20 years at Berry College in Rome, Ga. He’s a special kid and our team is a special group.

“His upside is through the roof. He’s a special kid with great character. He’s the real deal and fun to watch.”