East Coast standouts shine at the Rivals Camp Series in Charlotte

FORT MILL, S.C. - The third stop of the Rivals Camp Series was here in the Charlotte area this weekend at Fort Mill High School and a bunch of top regional prospects showed out. Here is a breakdown of the positional MVPs and other top performers from the day.



QUARTERBACK: Jadyn Davis

Davis had a phenomenal day at the Rivals Camp in Charlotte. The five-star quarterback was able to show off all of the skills that make him the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class. In a variety of drills and during 1-on-1s, Davis threw with consistent accuracy and power when necessary, which helped him fit passes into tight coverage. When his receiver was running deep routes, he was able to put it on the money and on timing routes, Davis showed that he was able to quickly adjust to the speed of the receiver he was paired with. In the camp setting, it's difficult to simulate situations where quarterbacks need to go through their progressions, but Davis has shown in the past the patience and football IQ to be able to identify the correct receiver and deliver a catchable ball. Clemson, North Carolina, Ohio State, Tennessee and Florida State are just a few of the prominent programs involved with Davis.

RUNNING BACK: Daylan Smothers

Daylan Smothers

Seeing development year over year is a big part of the evaluation process and it looked like Smothers had really worked hard on his game. The Rivals250 back has gotten more explosive and sudden than he was at last year's camp series events. During 1-on-1s, Smothers was able to create separation using a combination of speed and crisp route running skills. He had reliable hands and quickly became one of the favorite targets for the quarterbacks. Smothers was especially impressive during pass blocking drills. It was obvious that he was one of the strongest and most technically sound backs that were attempting to pass block even though it's not something he has a whole lot of in-game experience with, which should be very encouraging for college coaches. NC State, North Carolina and Florida State are just some of the top contenders for Smothers.

WIDE RECEIVER: Noah Rogers

Noah Rogers

There were a number of receivers that had outstanding performances today but none of them were more dominant than Rogers. Ranked as one of the top receivers in the class, Rogers came out and proved why he should be ranked so highly. He's an imposing figure at receiver with measurables that make him stand out in the crowd. Rogers showed off very reliable hands and has a knack to make tough catches in traffic and diving catches along the sideline when necessary. He runs pretty crisp routes for how big he is and is able to stop and start with enough suddenness to shake defenders off his trail. Rogers is especially skilled at running deep routes and coming up with catches while the defensive back is draped all over him. Unfortunately, Rogers wasn't able to finish the day after a minor injury and none of the other receivers were able to do enough to surpass him for the MVP award. NC State, North Carolina, Ohio State, South Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee, and Clemson are the main programs in the mix for Rogers.

OFFENSIVE LINE: Kam Pringle

Kam Pringle

Last summer, Pringle was still growing into his body and looked like a kid. That has completely changed. The 2024 four-star offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland has developed physically, he's tougher and now plays with a mean streak that should only continue to develop as he gets older. Pringle has always been big but now he's stronger, kept his foot speed and looks like a dominant force in the 2024 class. He didn't just take tackle reps, either, Pringle moved inside and took control at center as well. Clemson, Georgia and all the regional programs are involved as Pringle's recruitment continues to take off.

DEFENSIVE LINE: Jamaal Jarrett

Jamal Jarrett

Jarrett has grown about two or three inches in the last year or so, leaned out and now looks like a completely dominant force up the middle. The Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley prospect won almost all of his reps by brute force, overpowering and manhandling interior offensive linemen and leaving them in the dust. He's massive both in height and he has a thick base so no one is going to push him around and what makes Jarrett extra special is he's fast off the snap and can move for his size. North Carolina, Georgia and many other progras throughout the Southeast are involved.

LINEBACKER: Ben Cutter

Ben Cutter

The Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln linebacker does not have any Power Five offers yet but they should certainly come because he's an all-around prospect. He makes tackles in games and then in camp settings which are oftentimes unfair to linebackers because they're asked to play in space with no help and run 30-40 yards downfield but Cutter did a phenomenal job all day. He moved well, he's muscled up so he's physical and knocks running backs off their routes and then Cutter was always right around the ball on each play. So far, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina and others have offered and Cutter would be a steal for those programs.

DEFENSIVE BACK: Antonio Cotman

Antonio Cotman

Cotman isn't a stranger to the Rivals Camp Series events and it's clear he's taking his game to another level. The defensive back out of Virginia is a very aggressive defensive back that could succeed at corner or safety at the college level. Cotman has the skill set and mental makeup to lock down one receiver or play deep center as a ballh-awking enforcer. There were a number of plays today where Cotman was able to get his hands on the ball and it was difficult for receivers to break free when Cotman was jamming them at the line of scrimmage. His big frame and reach caused problems for quarterbacks and receivers all day. Penn State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and West Virginia are among the teams pursuing Cotman.

