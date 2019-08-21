Admit it: You’re wracking your brain trying to remember the last time NC State football opened the season against the same team it ended the previous regular season against?

Maybe not, but it is a rare curiosity that has only happened once since 1900.

Before then, in the earliest days of football, it was downright common to play the same opponent multiple times a year. Playing that team at the end of one season and at the beginning of the next happened three times in the school’s first decade.

The North Carolina College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts faced North Carolina in 1895-96 and 1898-99 and Guilford in 1896-97. After that, travel got easier and opponents became more varied.

In less than two weeks, when the Wolfpack hosts East Carolina on Aug. 31, it will be the first time since 1973-74 that football faces its final opponent from the previous regular season in an opener.

That time, head coach Lou Holtz led his team to back-to-back victories over Wake Forest, 52-13 in the 1973 ender at Carter-Finley and 33-15 in the 1974 opener in Winston-Salem.

In both that and this year’s case, the games were broken up by postseason bowl games, a 31-18 victory over Kansas in the 1973 Liberty Bowl and a 52-13 loss to Texas A&M in the 2018 Gator Bowl.

Last year’s situation was an oddity because the Pirates were a last-minute replacement after Hurricane Florence wiped out September games for both teams. A hastily arranged contest between the two old rivals was tacked on at the end of the regular season so both teams could have 12 regular-season games.

The Wolfpack won in the biggest blowout in the 30-game series history, 58-3 at Carter-Finley.

This year’s opener is part of a long-arranged series with the in-state next-door neighbor. More games are planned for 2022 and ’28 in Raleigh and ’25 in Greenville.

State and Wake played in back-to-back contests after South Carolina left the ACC, and schedules had to be completely rearranged. It was a situation that Holtz really wasn’t fond of.

Then again, Holtz wasn’t fond of much.

“It’s very unusual to open with the same team you closed the season with, but this year such is the case,” Holtz said before the ’74 opener.

“Unfortunately, they are not going to be exactly the same team.”