Utah transfer Dusan Mahorcic is excited about his next chapter.

The 6-foot-10, 245-pound Mahorcic verbally committed to NC State on Monday following his official visit to Raleigh. He said it’s simple, he’ll be arriving with a chip on his shoulder, or perhaps a boulder. If everything goes to plan, he’ll finish summer school at Utah and arrive at NC State this summer, maybe as soon as mid-June.